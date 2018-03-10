15 Best Plunging Necklines Worn by Celebrities in 2017

We have seen lots of red carpets happening. Every time there is a new fashion followed by almost every celebrity. It was thigh-high that was followed by almost every celeb and the fashion long ruled for several months or years I guess. And this time it is plunging necklines which I have seen quite a times in last two or three red carpets. And the trend isn’t going down any soon. Let’s talk about the most chest bearing looks of 2017 red carpet’s.

1. Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez is one of those people who never leave any fashion trend and tries almost everything and the good thing is that she never fails to look good in any of style and outfit. The actress walked down the red carpet in 59th Grammy Awards in move pink Ralph & Russo Couture gown with the tulle choker. Lopez dress was specifically designed with bear chest style i.e. plunging neckline. The dress was accessorized with silver iridescent clutch, along with pointed high heels.

2. Celine Dion:

The Canadian singer and businesswomen, Celine Dion, holds special importance in Hollywood celebrity list because 49 years old singer is in the industry and still looking and doing great. In recent 59th Grammy awards, the singer walked down the red carpet in Zuhair Murad’s emerald green long neck, high-thigh split along with green bow belt with matching emerald green high heels and matching but decent jewelry like ear rings and a ring.

3. Rosamund Pike:

Rosamund Pike is an English actress who started her career with stage productions like Skylight and Romeo Juliet. After that she keep on hitting the big screen with some great movies and got recognition. Pike is also known for her gorgeous looks and her sense of dressing. She recently appeared in the Rome film festival at the premiere of Hostiles, wearing floral Christian Dior Couture gown with deep V-neck style in velvet fabric.

4. Kerry Washington:

Kerry Washington is one of those bold actresses who can go bold with the fashion as well. She appeared in the “The Fashion Group of International Stars Gala”, wearing black and white Mulger dress with the bold black bob cut along with v shape pumps.

5. Becky G:

Becky G, the cutest and prettiest singer proves that short girls are really cute. The singer appeared in Latin American Music awards 2017 in Gloria Trevi’s gorgeous shimmering red long gown with high-thigh slit and deep V-neck along with Gabriel NY jewelry and Loriblu high heel sandals.

6. Jessie J:

An English singer and songwriter, who never disappoints anyone in performance as well as in fashion. She took the drop in suede Dilek Hanif Fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection and delicate jewelry.

7. Rita Ora:

I don’t know what is wrong with the dressing sense of such a gorgeous actress Rira Ora, who walked down the red carpet of MTV EMA 2017 in white colour Paloma Spain Bathrobe towel dress with long neck along with $8 Million worth of incredible jewelry of Lorrain Schwartz.

8. Kate Blanchet:

Kate Blanchet attended the Instyle awards 2017 in red and black stripped middi dress with deep neck bear chest along with the black waist belt and matching red heels. The dress was designed by Givenchy.

9. Karlie Kloss:

The queen of soft blonde attended CMA awards 2017 in Red Ellie Saab gown. This high thigh split gown with plunging neckline was paired up with stylish Gianvito Rossi sandals.

10. Camelia Cabello:

Camila Cabello transmuted herself into the real-life princess in Monique Lhuillier white-ish transparent gown with accented shimmer and matching Jimmy Choo glitter pumps.

11. Carey Mulligan:

Carey Mulligan opted a gorgeous dress on 9th Annual Governor’s Award. The dress consisted on oxblood deep-v Giambattista Valli fall 2017 gown with no accessories and matching pumps.

12. Heidi Klum:

Heidi Klum appeared at the 2017 American Music Awards in Antiquated Gianni Versace V-neck dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and she looked gorgeous in her natural softy blonde hair.

13. Madelaine Petsch:

Madelaine Petsch wore black feather Fabiana V-neck dress with matching high heels accessorized with little black studs and matching Loriblu high heels. All this combined with sleek bun she looked amazing.

14. Kristen Wiig:

Kristen Wiig appeared at the premiere of “Downsizing” in a cream color sparkling floor-length gown designed by Zuhair Murad 2017 couture collection. The dress was paired-up with Bulgari Jewellery and Guiseppe Zanotti heels.

15. Gabrielle Union:

I have always been the fan of Gabrielle’s gorgeous silky straight dark ombre brownish hair that goes completely incredible with her skin tone. She stepped in the “Sleepless” movie premiere in navy blue custom designed Thakoon V-neck dress paired up with Guiseppe Zanotti sandals and Jimmy Choo clutch.

Gallery: Plunging Celebrity Necklines