2016 Billboard Music Awards: Best & Worst Dresses Celebs

Artists and musician related to Music industry gathered at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday for the Billboard Music Awards 2016. The music show was seen to be hosted by Ludacris and Ciara and where else many other artists like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Madonna were seen to feauture their performances on stage. Likewise previous years, we see best and worst dressed celebs at 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

While some buzzed about the performances and who won what, others couldn’t stop talking about the fashion aspect of the show. Prior to the show celebrities lined the red carpet, showing off their high fashion looks. The BBMAs red carpet saw casual looks, full-on glam and everything in between.

2016 Billboard Music Awards

Host Ciara looked adorable and stole the show with here amazing dress and eye-catching make up. She was seen on the carpet wearing a fitting metallic gown and during the show made quiet many changes. Musician Britney Spears was seen displaying her figure on cameras. She was sighted amazing both on-stage and off-stag. However, other artists like DJ Khaled and David Guetta left audience baffled with their dressing sense.

Best: Zendaya

Zendaya was sighted gorgeous in her peach-colored bra and skirt. She won the heart of the audience with her loveable dress and won a spot among the best dressed up of the night

Best: Kate Beckinsale

Love & Friendship star stole the show from other artists. Kate is considered as the ageless actress, she stunned the show with her ivory Hamel gown that featured edgy sleeves, bringing on the charm in her looks.

Best: Mila Kunis

The Bad Moms actress was spotted in a strapless Zuhair Murad tailoring minidress, and yet her simple up do looked flawless on her.

Worst: Halsey

She wore a black and white, and seems like she was going on for the magenta carpet.

Worst: Ariana Grande

She wore looking Atelier Versace halter gown and wasn’t really suited her.

Billboard Music Awards 2016 Gallery