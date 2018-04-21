The 2018 Grammy Awards After Party Best Ever Looks

The spectacular glee of the 60th Annual Grammy awards 2018 held in New York City Madison square garden on January 28, 2018. Staples center in the Los Angeles city had been the home of the Grammys since 2004. But this year the show broadcasted live from the New York City through CBS network. But the celebration did not end up here after this tremendous music gala.

The most awaited star looks and favorite celebs, changing into ensemble to hit up multiple parties in the big apple after wrapping the 2018 Grammy Awards. Stars just sizzled the red carpet looks in their beautiful black, velvet dresses and jumpsuit. In the party Kesha, Lorde, Camila Cabello and many others celebrated the night in style with the musicians.

This show gets the viewership of about 19.8 million and hosted by James Cordon. This year the most number of nominations were in the fate of Jay-Z with the 8 nominations in the different categories. While the Bruno Mars steal the show with the six nominations in the different categories and won all of them at this great musical night. This year the stars lit the stage on fire with the amazing and thrilling solo and group performances in the line one after the other.

Kesha, Shanina shaik, Rita Ora, Iskra Lawrence, Maren Morris, Eve, Dua Lipa, Normani, Lorde, Sara Silverman, Lauren Makk makes big impact. While Cynthia, Diandra, Jessica Williams, Jessie Reyez, Kapri, Jordyn Rolling, Iman Hammam, Dilone, Kali Ochis, TK Quann, Anabelle Acosta, Rachel Platen and many other gorgeous ladies dominate the show with their tremendous and striking 2018 Grammy Awards after party looks.

Have a look at the gallery of Grammy Awards 2018 after party looks.

2018 Grammy Awards After Party Looks