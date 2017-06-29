5 Cool Celebrity Inspired Hairstyles to Try this Summer

Summers are here with the heat wave and humidity in the air. It requires some change in your look and also in your life style. The best and the easiest way to change your look are to play with your hair. You cannot change your face cut, nose, lips and eyes. The only medium to bring change on your face is your hairs. You can change the length and cut of your hair to get a fresh make over this summer.

One of the most important things of the summer season is how to style your hair. Due to high humidity and heat in the hair you have to style your hair in the lasting and comfortable pattern. Here we have some celebrity inspired hairstyles for you to try this summer. Let’s have a look at these cool hairstyles perfect for the summer season.

Cool celebrity inspired hairstyles to try this summer

Emma Watson clipped n twisted ponytail

Emma Watson is the favorite of everyone and so her summer hairstyle looks. This summer you must have to try her clipped and twisted pony tail. The best part is you can try this ponytail on long and short hairs with the same cool appearance.

Selena Gomez messy bobs

This summer many of the celebrities opted for the shorter hair length. To beat the heat you can also try this cool haircut. This requires low maintenance and time to look stylish and imperturbable in this hot summer.

Jourdan Dunn’s braids and curls

These braids by Jourdan Dunn’s are super stunning and a must have for this season. Though, it requires some skills to adopt the look but they look super stylish and perfect for the party.

Cara Delevingne’s twisted one sided braid

One sided twisted braid is a funky and chic way to style your hairs this summer. You can also try this look at home and make a style walk in this hot weather.

Lea Michele’s fishtail bubble braid

So far you must come to know that the braids are the best way to stylize your hairs this season. You can go with the different braid styles to look stylish. Lea Michele’s fishtail bubble braid is one of the cool celebrity inspired hairstyles for this season. Try any one of these hairstyles and get the super chic and cool look for summers.