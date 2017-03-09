Not all the girls head to the surgeries in order to get beautiful flawless skin or to the parlour to have flawless makeup. But there are some common girls that have their own beauty secrets with all natural ingredients from their kitchen and some easy makeup tips that make them look flawlessly beautiful and a makeup pro with so little effort. Here are most beneficial and easy beauty secrets that can be adopted by anyone anytime.

5 Easy Beauty Tips & Treatments

Instant Glow:

Getting a brighter and glowing skin is not a difficult or expensive task but this is one of the easiest thing you can at home within 20 minutes. All you need is:

2 tbsp. of gram flour

1 tsp. of honey

1 tsp. of lemon juice

3-4 tbsp. pf whole milk

A pinch of turmeric

Combine these ingredients to make a thick paste and apply it on your face and neck. Rub gently and leave until completely dry. Rub the dried mask in circular motion from your face and neck and wash with lukewarm water with mild soap. You will see the instant glow on your face and enhanced complexion. You can also apply this paste on your hands and feet for instant glow.

2. No more Blackheads:

Blackheads sometimes are tough to remove or you have to get expensive blackhead removing masks that too sometimes didn’t work. But here is the easiest remedy that can help you remove blackheads in 5 minutes.

1 tsp. of baking soda

1 tbsp. of lemon juice

Mix them together and apply on your nose or the blackhead area and rub gently for 2 minutes and leave for 3 minutes then wash with tap water. Make sure you don’t rub it too harsh because it may cause rashes.

3. Healthy Looking gorgeous hair:

Who doesn’t want gorgeous hair? And for this all you want is

1 tbsp. of honey

3-4 tbsp. pf mustard oil

Heat the oil in microwave oven for about 15 seconds to make it slightly warm and mix honey. Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair from root to tip. Make sure the mixture is slightly warm because honey will start sticking. Wear a shower cap and leave for an hour. Wash and condition your hair and say hello to the shinier and smoother hair.

4. Everyday makeup look:

Before applying any makeup on your face, rub a slice of red tomato on the face and wash with cold water. Rubbing tomato will protect your skin from harsh sun rays and will give you instant glow. After that moisturize the skin with olive or almond oil instead of moisturizer. Apply some foundation, translucent powder and spray rosewater on your face and place a thin layer of tissue paper on your face to absorb the rosewater. Apply some clear gloss and mascara. This will create no makeup but makeup look and is ideal to adopt as every day makeup look.

5. Overnight Antibacterial treatment:

Aloe Vera contains plenty of antibacterial properties that prevents and treats pimples, acne and makes your skin smoother and clear. Cut am Aloe Vera piece and rub it all over your face and neck and leave overnight. Wash with tap water in the morning. Do this twice a week to see visible difference in spots, pimples and acne.

Aloe Vera gel works great to treat scalp itching and dandruff. Just blend the fresh Aloe gel in blender and apply on your hair and leave overnight wash in the morning. The treatment will reduce dandruff and promotes healthy gorgeous looking hair.