Actress Sohai Ali Abro Dramas, Family, Marriage & Profile

Nida Ahmad November 25, 2014 Celebrities 1 Comment

Sohai Ali Abro, oh yes! One of the most beautiful, charming and sexy personalities in our fashion and showbiz industry. As far as her age is concerned, she is not that much mature regarding her age but the talent she has got is truly amazing. Sohai Ali was born to a Muslim family in Lahore on 13th May 1994. By profession, she is a great actress, very talented model and a very beautiful dancer.

CAREER

The beginning of Sohai Ali Abro career revolves around modeling because this was the profession she appeared with on the screen for the first time in her life. During her modeling career, she appeared in many advertisements for several famous brands including Coca Cola and Mobilink. After doing modeling for a time, she got her attention directed towards acting. She made her first appearance on TV screen as an actress when she was casted in Saat Pardon Main, a GEO TV’s drama. The viewers of that drama just went crazy for her tremendous acting and remarkable performance. This type of response from the fans gave her more confidence and she started working even more hard to get higher place in the industry.

FAMILY

Ah, NO! Sohai Ali Abro has no family right now because she thinks that she is too young and it's too early to get marriage. Recently in an interview, Sohai said that she will marry soon.

SCANDALS

Sohai Ali is a pretty girl having a civilized character. She is busy making herself a successful person and has never involved herself in any scandal.

Sohai Ali Abro - Pakistani Actress

 

Pakistani Actress Sohai Ali Abro Pics

Movies List

Films
Year Film Role Notes
2013 Anjuman Roodra Remake of Anjuman (1970 film)
Nominated-Tarang Housefull Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress
2015 Naach TBA Post-production
2015 Kambakht TBA Post-production

Dramas List

Television
Year Serial Role Notes
2012 Manjali Sania Telefilm on Hum TV
Saat Pardon Mein Darakshanday Badar Aired on Geo TV
Rangraiz Meray Aiza Aired on Geo TV
2013 Tanhai Jehan Ara (Jiya) Aired on Hum TV
Kyun Hai Tu Saira Aired on Geo Kahani
Kahaani Ek Raat Ki Huma Appeared in Episode “Daagh” on ARY Digital
Khoya Khoya Chand Angabeen Aired on Hum TV
1st Hum Awards Host Hum Awards pre-show on Hum TV
Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se Gaiti Hum TV
2014 Pyaray Afzal Yasmeen Airedon ARY Digital
Bhabhi Saba Aired on ARY Digital
Dhol Bajne Lage Sohai Aired on Hum TV
De Ijazat Jo Tu Naima Airing on Hum TV

