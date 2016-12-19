How to Bundle Up for the Cold Weather à La Gigi Hadid and 9 More Celebs

As with the drooping temperature everybody is feeling that cold weather is coming. Celebrities are not apart from us in felling this cold weather. To manage this winter weather or copping its effect celebrities also bundled up furry coats, elegant beanies, warm and comfy sweaters. Famous celebrities’ style and dresses according to the winter weather show their style.

1. GIGI HADID

Gigi Hadid was dresses in a black and white striped coat from Victoria Beckham with tight black jeans. This ivory sweater has a high turtleneck which is not only covering her neck but also half of her face. It was covering her face just like a hospital mask. But she is looking so stylish in this dress.

2. VICTORIA BECKHAM

This girl was looking in a white sweater with checked pant and stiletto heels. But she was looking more stunning and comfortable in this white dress then Hadid’s turtleneck sweater.

3. RITA ORA

Rita Ora was in velvety when she arrived at the premiere of VH1’s America’s Next Top Model. This coat was in a beautiful contrast of white, brown and grey and surely keep warm as she wore just a dress on underneath.

4. ALEXA CHUNG

Alexa Chung was quite chill in a longline jacket from Topshop. Knitted hat and jeans also beautifies her cool look.

5. MARION COTILLARD

Since this actress has announced her pregnancy she is completely in maternity style. She was in a black dress with simple head-cloth.

6. RIHANNA

She was in a black fur coat with cool undershirt. Her look was quite casual in jeans and casual flat shoes with socks.

7. RUBY ROSE

Ruby Rose was in a colorful bright dress that brightens up the winter day. As color contrast was quite amazing and unique. It was little bit colory and shiny. With it white shoes and jeans are looking cute.

8. SANDRA BULLOCK

Sandra Bullock was in black undershirt with black jeans and shoes. An upper of white coat was worn that was looking amazing. The contrast of black and white was looking awesome.

9. SUKI WATERHOUSE

This model is seen in a black fur coat from Kate Spade while white undershirt with red jeans. She is looking trendy and gorgeous.

10. VICTORIA JUSTICE

Justice is looking so stylish in a colorful fur jacket with tight jeans. Her long shoes with jeans are enhancing overall beauty.