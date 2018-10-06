Ashley Graham’s swimsuits for all campaign in Morocco

Ashley Grahams is 30 years old American plus size supermodel. She is a body activist and an inspiration for many girls. Ashley is the most successful plus size model in the industry that breaks the boundaries and off-limits the modeling world regarding size zero.

She is in Morocco right now for her collection Swimsuits for all, going to be launched really soon. For many she is spending some of her best moments of life in Morocco. The shoot for the swimsuit is going to be held in a desert. And she knows very well how to create a balance in her personal and professional life. She shared some pictures and videos while chilling out in the dessert with her fans.

During her trip to Morocco she firstly visits a desert near a small village North of Agadir. More interestingly the desert was selected for her second swimsuits for all campaign. In her pictures shared on her Instgram account you can also see her while sitting on a camel while wearing a swimsuit. In the hot desert the super-hot model fire up the surroundings. You can see the gallery images of Ashley Graham in different swimsuits while posing for camera to get the glimpse of that interesting shoot. She also took her friends on ATVs to desert with her to explore the dunes of desert.

Isn’t it a great way to balance your work and play?

We also spotted that gorgeous lady on the iconic Musee Yves Saint Laurent in Marrakech. It is a museum that is completely dedicated to the work of designer. No doubt the way Ashley is living her life in Morocco is just incredible. I do hope more to come from her visit.