Atif Aslam Live Musical Performance in Karachi

Pakistan’s one of the top and leading singer Atif Aslam will performing his magical music concert in Karachi on September 27. Preparations are under the way.

Many other Pakistani celebrities will perform with Atif Aslam. Celebrities name are Ayesha Omar, Mehwish Hayat and Sara Raza Khan will also perform in Karachi with Atif Aslam.

Mehwish Hayat upcoming movie ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ is on the way to release soon. She performs an item song Billi in this movie which got very good response on social media. Mehwish wear Bikni which shocks her fan and followers.

Atif Aslam recently came to Karachi last week for a musical project where he also talked about the show which is coming on September 27 in Karachi.

Singer Sara Raza Khan said, Karachi is always nice to be performed, the people of Karachi understand music and poetry. Sara Raza Khan in response to a question, she said the neighboring country, no matter if today we are in a position to answer, in our film, music and drama is happening in the industry standard.

People are eagerly waiting to see Atif Aslam in live performance. The concert tickets are available as first come first serve basis. We suggest to the people of Karachi, do not miss this opportunity to celebrate and enjoy and precious happy moments.