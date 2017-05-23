Bella Hadid strike a stunning pose at the red carpet in the opening ceremony of the Cannes film festival 2017. The red carpet was full of glamorous and stunning looks of the celebrities all around the globe. Bella Hadid also attended this festival with his father Muhammad Hadid.

The 20 years old American model flaunts her looked-for figure in a soft pink silk gown by Alexander Vauthier. Her dress was a dream image of the red carpet looks, as she did the justice with the dress. At the top the gown was designed in a corset style which she complemented with a plunging sweetheart neckline. In the flow the gown goes down in length having skirt style highlighted slush up to her projection.

Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival 2017

This thigh high split gown was breathtaking sight for eyes but unfortunately Bella suffers a wardrobe malfunction at the event in this dress. This gown with the high cut shows off her nude panty while posing for the photographers at the event. She did a daring attempt to wear this dress at the opening night as she gave the glamorous looks with the happiness. Sadly the cut did not cover her underwear but for Bella the incident was of not much importance. She takes it like nothing had happened and keeps greeting her fellows at the red carpet of Cannes film festival opening ceremony.

For this special event she chopped her hairs in the short chestnut bob. She picked on of the best jewelry pieces of the event. Bella necklace was a bling piece of a Bulgari blue diamond. Though the mishap was bad for her but the over all look of Bella Hadid was just startling and we really admire her courage.

