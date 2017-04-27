Britney Spears Hot Pics, Relationship, Singing Career & Albums

Britney Jean Spears— an American born singer, dancer and actress was born in 2 December 1981. Britney is a 2nd child of James Parnell Spears and Lynne Irene Bridges with 2 other siblings. In her early life, she started to attend dance classes when she was only 3 years old in Louisiana and she was also got selected to perform at annual recital as a solo dancer.

Britney has won a lot of kid’s talent shows and many state level competitions for kids, while she was attending voice lessons and gymnastics classes. This super talented kid made her first stage debut by singing, ‘What child is this?’ at the age of 5 and she was a student of KG. She told in her interview that she knew what she wanted to do in her life, even when she was a child. And I think she is pretty much right about it.

Britney Spears recorded her first album, ‘Baby, one more time’, and launched in 1999 and her second album, ‘Ops.. I did it again’, in 2000. And both of the albums were huge international success for her. Title tracks of both the albums broke all international records and in next year 2001, she released her 3rd music album with her own name, ‘Britney’. In her 4th international music album she got huge success for the track, ‘Toxic’. In 2002, she also performed a lead in role in the movie named Crossroads. After that she signed many films and launched many albums and to her luck she got immense success and public appreciation as both a musician and an actress.

As far as her relationship is concerned she stated that she has always been in horrible relationships, because she dated many of the celebrity boys but none of the relationship worked for her. In 1999, she was dating Justin Timberlake, an American producer, singer and actor but the couple broke up just in a year. After him she dated Wade Robson, Fred Durst, Jared Lato, Columbus Short, Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline, J.R Rotem, Howie Day, Criss Angel, Adnan Ghalib, Jason Trawick, David Lucado, and Charlie Ebersol. It is in the news that Britney is single again, now let’s see who comes next.

Britney Spears Hot Pics