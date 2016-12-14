Calvin Harris Songs, Life and Dating Relationship

A Scottish singer, producer, song writer and a DJ named as Calvin Harris, was born in Scotland, on 17th of January, 1984. Calvin’s real name is Adam Richard Wiles but he’s commonly known as Calvin Harris. He is 32 years old. After years of success and after wandering over the different cities, he is now settled in California and living his life of success. Harris is one of those celebs who struggled a lot to achieve the success, they are enjoying today.

Calvin’s mother Pamela is a homemaker and his father David Wiles is a Biochemist, in Scotland. Harris completed his early life education from the Dumfries High School, in Scotland. Then he left the school to work in supermarket because he wanted to buy DJ gears.

Music is Calvin’s Life

Harris was so much into music since his early life, but at first he was attracted to electronic music and he launched two of his songs titled as, ‘Da Bangos’ and ‘Brighter days’. Then he moved to London to learn more and more about music. During his stay in London, he produced his one song, ‘Let me know’, and the vocal was Ayah Marar. But he was jobless and was unable to find any suitable job in London, he moved back to Scotland (Dumfries) and started solo homemade recordings to pursue his music career. Calvin Harris got internet attention because of talent booker in the dance film festival, Mark Gillespie. He made the first signing with Calvin.

Calvin’s Awards

Calvin got nominated for number of award categories. He has won the award of ‘Best short film music video’ for his song ‘we found love’ collaborated with Rihanna. He also won the awards for best dancefloor filler, best remixer, best electronic video, and most performed song etc.

Calvin Harris Dating Relationship

Calvin has been dating Rita Ora, a British singer for a year. Than he started dating the famous American singer Taylor Swift, again just for a year.