Celeb Appearances at the Red Carpet of MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017

This year MTV awards were an exceptional delight for all of its fans as they present rectitude to the Cinema and television star in a day long ceremony. The star studded night was held on May 7, 2107. It was the 26th edition of the MTV awards in L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium California, U.S. That special ceremony broadcasted on different Viacom channels, MTV.com and also at the MTV app on cell phones. The show was hosted by Adam De Vine in the decent way of perfection.

This star studded night was full of fun and some amazing, memorable live performances of different celebrities. The red carpet of MTV Movie and TV awards witness some great red carpet appearances. We create a memorable gallery of celebrities’ appearances at red carpet of MTV Movie and TV Awards. Let’s have a look at the few:

Emma Watson

She stuns at the red carpet in her black and silver dress. Having a nice makeup and hair she looks sweet with the sweet smile on her face.

Allison Williams in Galia Lahav couture

Allison Williams stole the whole shine from the night. She wears a gold outfit from Galia Lahav Couture with the gold heels.

Hailee Steinfeld

She wears a lavender color short dress with the perfect cut from Fausto Puglisi. She wears silver heels and her jewelry was by Neil Lane.

Zendaya

She selects an outfit from the Zuhair Murad collection. The dress was a true elegance in the mint green color embellished frock.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron goes with the bit casual look. In her white ripped jeans and the white upper he really hit the angelic form.

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017 Gallery

Let’s see some of amazing dresses of the night.