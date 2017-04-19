Coachella festival is getting bigger with the expansion of social media as it is actually the place to be seen with all the incredible sunshine. This festival held at the Empire polo club in Indio, California every year at the month of April which is located in the Coachella valley in the Colorado Desert.

This festival has become a massive celebrity hotspot with their special breed of fashion. At this music big event when all celebrity and big names nonstop party at the weekends lets scroll through to see what street style look they pick for Coachella.

Celebrity Street Style Looks from Coachella

Lady gaga

Versatile lady, Lady gaga made a news in the headlines due to her all black look for her performance in the Coachella. She also go with the all black leather looks having a corset belt and padded shoulder on it for her performance.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner chooses to wear the sequin bralette and denim shirt. She paired it with the statement neck piece.

Lottie Moss

Lottie Moss goes with the tried and tested look of short shorts with the crocheted top. She embraces the look in which she wear black color superhot shorts with the black bra visible from her top. She paired it with the long sleeves white shirt and white sneakers and sunglasses.

Jasmine Tookes

This Victoria Secret model wears a lacy bustier from Victoria secret as a top. She also go with the mega trend of the festival this year in the short shorts of denim blue and the matching jacket in her hand to lock her look. She had a fringy belt piece with these shorts, converse sneakers, jaunty hat and a layered necklace.

Victoria Justice

She supported some loud color for the look. Justice wear a ruffle top in a bright shade with the same color band in her wrist. Her shorts were white in color which she wears with the sandals. All with the glitter face, rosy lips and loud blue color nail lacquer.

Freida Pinto

This girl goes with the paper bag waist trouser rather than something short. She grip her look in the crop top with a hat, black sandals and red lips.

Alessandra Ambrosio

She was very precise in her looks in Coachella. She wears small jean cutoffs with the smaller lacy top. Alessandra locks the look with the long boots and matching belt with the top color band in the wrist.

Hailee Steinfeld

She was looking cool in the ruffled denim short. Her round shades were love. She paired it up with the mesh top in black color with the black belt and long thigh high boots.