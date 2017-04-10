Christina Hendricks Hot Pics, Profile, Movies and TV Shows

Christina Rene Hendricks is an American actress who named as the sexiest women alive by the Esquire magazine. She also voted as the best looking American women by Esquire magazine in 2010. She is popular for her role as Joan Holloway in a TV series Mad Men. Christina gave her voice for Sam Harper role in the video game Need for speed: The Run in 2011. She won Screens Actor Guild Award for the consecutive two years and also nominated six times for the Emmy Awards in the praise of her role in TV series Mad Men.

The living legend was born May 3, 1975, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She has dual nationality of America and Britain as her father was British and mother was an American. She moved to the New York City at the age of 19 to start her modeling career professionally and for the next three years in London. After that she moved to Los Angeles to start her acting career. She appeared in the recurring role in the TV series named Undressed. Her career gets a boost in the AMC series, Mad Men.

The actress married to actor Geoffrey Arend on October 11, 2009. Her natural hair color is blonde and at the age of 10 she colored her hair red. In the same color pattern she did appear for her role in the series Mad Men.

She has a perfect hourglass body shape and here we present a gallery of the hot pictures of the sensuous actress Christina Hendricks.

