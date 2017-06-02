Fashion Hits and Misses from the Billboard Music Awards 2017

The great night of Billboard Music Awards 2017 held on Sunday night May 21, 2017 at Los Vegas. This special event to celebrate the musical glory was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris this year. This music event gave the audience some fashion hits and misses at the pink carpet of Billboard Music Awards 2017.

Let’s have a look at some fashion hits and misses at the pink carpet of Billboard Music Awards.

Hits

Celine Dion

One of the biggest hit of this Award night was Celine Dion. She stuns the pink carpet look in her angelic wing white gown by Stephane Rolland Haute couture. This dress perfectly flaunts her figure having some gorgeous detailing at the neckline and waist. She also performs at the Billboard Music award night on her musical hit ‘’my heart will go on ‘’.

Camila Cabello

Another great look at the pink carpet was from Camila Cabello. She made a stunning entry in her bold red hot gown by Jonathan Simkhai. This dress was breathtakingly beautiful and perfect for the musical night. The best part of the look was, the gown complimented with the sheer coat with which the glamorous girl poses on the pink carpet. Her makeup and hair were so settle and flawless that all the attention grabbed by her lovely gown.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld go with the see through black and silver funky gown. Her dress was perfectly fitted and showed off a black bralette and underneath brief. This versatile dress was designed by David Koma. The best part about her looks that make it a great hit was her over knee black boots by Casadei. Having her style on point she looks more elegant from the back having a lovely cut at the back.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale looks glamorous in her Zuhair Murad design at the pink carpet of Music Awards.

Her dress was fitted from the waist having a nice flow from the bottom. The detailing of the dress having firework motif and plunging neckline made it more striking.

Misses

Halsey

Last year the girl gets the title of worst red carpet looks at the Billboard music awards. Though she remains consistent and came up with some massive pink carpet look. This year she just wears a shimmery pearl bra by Sergio Hudson. And even the bottom was also very confusing with the floor length skirt by Juun.J. in khaki shade. Her overall look with the gold bangles and hoops was not really cool.

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus opted for the two different versions of undergarments and layers them over each other. This musical award night popular trend was a bralette and the wide-legged trousers. She carry both trends but not in a good way. Her look was a big mess rather than magical for the night.

Z La La

The girl is also known for the fashion miss and this time again she saddens the audience with her looks. This time she came on the pink carpet in the netted black and white gown which was not a good choice. More than that, the awful head piece was a big disaster.

DJ Khaled

The look of DJ Khaled at the Billboard Music Award was the worst in male category. He opted for the shiny blue track suit with the white sneakers. In the fashion department the overall look was not appropriate for the musical award night.

You can check the gallery of Billboard Music Awards for some more fashion hits and misses.