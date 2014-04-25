How to Get Natural Pink Lips?

Beside all the features of your face, lips are the most sensitive and delicate thing women care about the most and want them keep glowing all the time. Most of the women are willing to spend their whole lives in trying to get their lips molded right according to their school of thought. Sounds weird? But it’s true. While there are many of you who are facing different problems related to your facial skin darkening and many more problems; they are usually unable to pay more attention towards refining their lips because of giving considerable consideration towards other facial aspects.

Now, here is a major facet by which your lips get ruined; and that one is none other than smoking. Smoking, no doubt, kills all the beauty present on your delicate and soft lips and make them look ugly, unpleasant and horrid. So you have to avoid such activities by which you devastate your own lips’ beauty and charm. For this, you should keep looking on our forum to find out how to get rid of such ugly looking lips and get them furnished and refined.

Tips to Get Rid of Dark Lips

Lips Cure by Lemon & Honey

Lemon and honey are supposed to be two very effective remedies for the treatment of darkness anywhere from your body, especially the face. All you have to do is to mix lemon juice and honey so that they are equally distributed. Now, apply this mixture on your face/lips. You can apply this for as many times as you want.

Glycerin while Sleeping

It would be really nice if you could get yourself into the routine of applying some glycerine over your lips just before going for sleep. It would help you getting rid of lips darkness.

Body Hydration

You should keep drinking as much water as you can, so that your body doesn’t get dehydrated. If your body is dehydrated, then it can also lead you to face many problems. So keep drinking more and more water.

These are few very simple and easy tips and directions which should be followed in order to get rid of darkness from your face/lips. Hope that you would like this article.