JEETO Pakistan Game Show by Fahad Mustafa on ARY Digital

Pakistan's biggest Televisions Network ARY Digital presents Pakistan's Biggest Game Show JEETO Pakistan. Pakistan's famous actor, model and host Fahad Mustafa will be hosting Jeeto Pakistan. The program will be on aired from Friday and Saturday May 18, 2014 only on ARY Digital at 9:00 P.M.

Fahad Mustafa Jeeto Pakistan "Sab Lay Jao" Pakistan's Biggest Game Show by ARY Digital

Here we are sharing with you complete detail to participate in the Jeeto Pakistan Game Show.

To participate in the Biggest Game Show of Pakistan JEETO PAKISTAN through Call, SMS or Online Registration.

To participate, call on 111 279 111. For SMS: Type your “Name”, “CNIC No.”, “Contact No.” and send it to 0337 0359 527. SMS charges plus tax charges ill be applied.