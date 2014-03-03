Khaadi Lawn Spring Summer 2014 Collection for Women

On this spring summer season 2014 Khaadi has made some colourful dresses for the women and girls who like colourful attires with a sense of creativity and style. In this Khaadi Lawn Spring Summer 2014 collection Khaadi designers have made dresses in simple cultural pattern. The printed design philosophy has changed a little bit and designer made printing patterns in small thematic design.

Colour scheme of dresses is very vibrant and exceptional. Stunning red, blue and magenta colours look awesome in Eid collection. To make the dresses fancier Khaadi use lace strip and nourished kameez border and dupatta.

Khaadi Lawn Unstitched Spring/Summer Collection 2014

Check below here complete catalogue of Khaadi Spring Summer Lawn Collection 2014 for women and girls. Let’s have a look on complete catalogue of Khaadi latest lawn dresses designs for women.

Khaadi Lawn Spring Summer collection will be in stores shortly on dated 8th March, 2014. Women around the world eagerly waiting to shop and wear this luxurious collection for upcoming spring summer season to look more stylish, appealing and eye-catching on summer season evening parties, friend gathering and other special occasions.

Pakistani beautiful fashion models elegantly showcased Khaadi latest lawn collection as per the rquirement of latest fashion trend of Pakistan fashion industry and the women requirements. Three piece suits includes digital printed lawn shirt piece, printed dupatta and dyed shalwar piece.

The price range is usually high as compare to other brands but the quality is too much superios. Each design is available in different colors variation. The colors shades used by the brand usually natural light colors such as sky blue, pink, purple, yellow, orange, parrot, green, red etc.

The fashion label Khaadi is a most prestigious and well-liked clothing brand, established in 1998 to manufacture the superior quality garments and unique dresses design purposes. In this regard, there is always an overwhelming collection of Khaadi clothing brand according to the season and latest fashion trend for stylish and modish people. The brand deals in women wear, mean wear, kids wear and home accessories.