Khloe Kardashian wants to start a family with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian 32 year’s old reality star is youngest of the Kardashians. She made a boom on social media with her amazing transformation few years ago. Her body transformation with the dedication and devotion made her true inspiration for many ladies. Thus she is everyone’s favorite and her sense of dressing is also good. This week, she tells ES magazine that she wants to start new life with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Now, this news is a big reveal for her.

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Relationship

Khloe Kardashian recently sparkle the cover page of ES magazine. In the shoot for the latest issue she dazzles in the seductive attire. She wears one of her finest denim American jackets while flaunting for her sexy legs. She paired it up with the sparkling heels to get it on bling. Khloe sizzles the cover page and though the talk inside the publications too. She talks about her relationship status with the Clevel and Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson and also the future of the affiliation.

She admits that Tristan Thompson is one for which she really feel something special. Khloe was never been so much in this type of love. She further said that if her boyfriend proposed her tomorrow for marriage then there will be yes for sure. Anyways they are no plans to be married in near future. So, there is no rush continuing.

More exciting news is Khloe has an extreme desire to be a mom. Her boyfriend recently became father of a child with her ex-girlfriend. Khloe is really interested in having her own family and she says that her boyfriend would be an impeccable father. But she doesn’t want to put pressure on her boyfriend on this regard. It’s her extreme aspiration and she feels in her soul that it will happen.