Lady Gaga’s Best Street Style Looks of 2016

Lady gaga has her own style and way. She is not only a fabulous singer and actress but also known the way she carries herself. She has a different style statement and wears which she is suited and liked by her.

Lady gaga is also a songwriter. She has produced number one US albums. These albums are famous worldwide and a great gift for her fans and followers. Her fans are not only inspired because of her skills but also her style and fashion.

Although she is acting, singing or writing she does not ignore her appearance. She is a successful women and global chart-topping singles. In 2016 her big achievement is Golden Globe Award.

She wears and carries every type of clothes and colors in a beautiful manner. Like in Tokyo airport she was in ruffled top with matching skirt and white feather hat. While at Japan’s Airport she was in black jumpsuit with glittering silver back and pink cowboy hat. In New York City she was in pink cutout dress with matching flowery hat. She was seen also in shorts, silver trench coat, plaid suit even T shirt and jeans. In Los Angeles she was in silver jacket and shorts, jeweled booties and round hat.

Let’s have a look on stunning looks of Lady Gaga: