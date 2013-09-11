Pakistan Idol – Pakistan’s 1st Singing Platform

Pakistan Idol is the biggest singing competition now comes to Pakistan where selected nominees will show their talent. This is the great opportunity for singing lovers to prove that you have the right talent to become Pakistan Idol. Pakistan Idol, the show where singing the whole nation.

Since its inception in 2001, Idols were first started in Poland as Idol and now it has adapted in over 46 countries around the world. This is the most successful singing competition in television history. Pakistan’s largest television network Geo in closely collaboration with Fremantle Media Ltd and 19TV Ltd will be launching Pakistan Idol very soon. Geo Televisions get the Idols series license of Pakistani franchise in 2007.

Pakistan Idol brings a great opportunity for Pakistani nationals to explore their potential at the biggest singing reality competition of the country. It is expected that Pakistan Idol show will hit the large number of viewers across the Pakistan.

You can register to audition for Pakistan Idol if you fulfill the following requirements:-

You are Pakistani national

Your age between 15 to 30 Years

You have the right talent to sing

You have the confidence to express yourself in an exceptional way

If you fulfills all above requirements then immediately register yourself for audition. Pakistan Idol is coming to your city for audition.

How to Register?

Please follow these instructions to register for Pakistan idol. You can send your Father / Mother NIC number or Passport number for registration.

SMS IDOL (SPACE) CNIC# (SPACE) CITY and SEND it to 436 (PKR. 5/- plus tax)

Example: IDOL 35202-9517756-1 LAHORE

You will receive a confirmation message with a unique code after successful sending the registration message. Keep this message in your mobile and wait for more information about the auditions and locations. Pakistan Idol will come to your city soon for audition.

Keep visiting Fashions Town for latest news about Pakistan Idol. We wish you all the best for auditions.