Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan Pics & Biography

Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan is known for his versatility, attractive looks & dashing personality. This star has worked in many drama serials on different channels with different roles. Ahsan Khan is also a host. He has performed on award ceremonies and he is popular for his dance. He has also open his clothing line outlet with his wife in Lahore.

Ahsan Khan Early Life

Ahsan Khan’s birth place is London. He was born on October 9,1981 in UK. Most of his childhood passed away in travelling from England to Pakistan and Pakistan to England. But he got the master degree from Govt. College University, Lahore in English Literature. Then he engaged in Fashion & Acting Industry.

Ahsan Khan Career

Ahsan Khan started his career with a movie “Nikkah” in 1998. Along with the movie Ahsan was working in a drama serial “Hans ki Chal” for PTV. In the first year of his career he gave the blockbuster movie “Nikkah” but drama became flop. In the same year he did another hit movie “Ghar kab Aao Gay”. First time Indian Singer were introduced in Pakistani Movie. Both movies got many awards. The reputation Ahsan Khan got after these two movies was in. He offered many projects but he preferred acting in television more than film. Since then he has appeared in many drama serials & soaps. Check below here the breakdown of Ahsan Khan Filmography:-

Films Year Title Language Additional Notes 1998 Nikah Urdu Platinum Jubilee Award for Best Actor 2000 Ghar Kab Aao Gay Urdu Platinum Jubilee Award for Best Actor 2013 Dil Mera Dharkan Teri Urdu Remake of 1968 film Dil Mera Dharkan Teri (1968 film) 2013 Ishq Khuda Urdu 2013 Deepti Naval’s Next Hindi Bollywood film

Ahsan Khan Dramas Detail

Year Title Role Notes Zindagi PTV Saat Sur Rishtoon Ke PTV Chingaarian PTV Duniya Daari PTV Sharbati PTV Gharoor PTV Din Dhale PTV Tapish PTV Shaam Dhale Geo TV Dil Hai ke Diya Hai Zaviyaar Ahmed Geo TV Kaghaz Kay Phool PTV Mutthi Bhar Aasman ARY Digital Taqdeer PTV 2004 Ana Geo TV 2005 Safaid Posh Geo TV Mehndi Waale Haath Akbar Geo TV 2006 Chashmaan Shahgul PTV Banjar Geo TV Barson Baad PTV 2009 Saiqa Hum TV Koonj Geo TV Kaahe ko Biyahe Badais Salman Ali Awan Geo TV Dil Dard Dhuwaan ARY Digital 2010 Vasl Hum TV Dastaan Saleem Hum TV Parsa David Agarwal Hum TV 2011 Pani Jaisa Piyar Saad Hum TV Takkay ki Ayegi Baraat Azar Geo TV Love, Life aur Lahore APlus Neeyat Ismail ARY Digital Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay Ahmed ARY Digital 2012 Bilqees Kaur Sultan Hum TV Meri Ladli Tabraiz ARY Digital Mahi Aye Ga Akhtar Jan Hum TV 2013 Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi Meerab Hum TV 2013 Heer Ranjha Ranjha aired on PTV Home 2013 Mirat Ul Uroos Hashim Geo TV 2013 Khoya Khoya Chand Arif Hum TV 2013 Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai Arham Hum TV

Ahsan Khan Reality Shows

Year Title Role Notes 2011 O Maa A Mother’s Day special; Geo TV 2011-2012 Hayya Allal Falah Host Religious Quiz Show on Hum TV 2013 Madventures – Ary Digital Host ARY Digital

Ahsan Khan Personal Life

Ahsan Khan belongs to a Muslim family. He has an identical twin brothers, two elder sisters and an older brother. He is married and father of a girl Sukaina and boy Akbar Khan.

Let’s have a look on Beautiful images of Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan:-