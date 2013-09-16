Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan Pics & Biography

Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan is known for his versatility, attractive looks & dashing personality. This star has worked in many drama serials on different channels with different roles. Ahsan Khan is also a host. He has performed on award ceremonies and he is popular for his dance. He has also open his clothing line outlet with his wife in Lahore.
Ahsan Khan Early Life
Ahsan Khan’s birth place is London. He was born on October 9,1981 in UK. Most of his childhood passed away in travelling from England to Pakistan and Pakistan to England. But he got the master degree from Govt. College University, Lahore in English Literature. Then he engaged in Fashion & Acting Industry.
Ahsan Khan Career
Ahsan Khan started his career with a movie “Nikkah” in 1998. Along with the movie Ahsan was working in a drama serial “Hans ki Chal” for PTV. In the first year of his career he gave the blockbuster movie “Nikkah” but drama became flop. In the same year he did another hit movie “Ghar kab Aao Gay”. First time Indian Singer were introduced in Pakistani Movie. Both movies got many awards. The reputation Ahsan Khan got after these two movies was in. He offered many projects but he preferred acting in television more than film. Since then he has appeared in many drama serials & soaps. Check below here the breakdown of Ahsan Khan Filmography:-
|Films
|Year
|Title
|Language
|Additional Notes
|1998
|Nikah
|Urdu
|Platinum Jubilee Award for Best Actor
|2000
|Ghar Kab Aao Gay
|Urdu
|Platinum Jubilee Award for Best Actor
|2013
|Dil Mera Dharkan Teri
|Urdu
|Remake of 1968 film Dil Mera Dharkan Teri (1968 film)
|2013
|Ishq Khuda
|Urdu
|2013
|Deepti Naval’s Next
|Hindi
|Bollywood film
Ahsan Khan Dramas Detail
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|Zindagi
|PTV
|Saat Sur Rishtoon Ke
|PTV
|Chingaarian
|PTV
|Duniya Daari
|PTV
|Sharbati
|PTV
|Gharoor
|PTV
|Din Dhale
|PTV
|Tapish
|PTV
|Shaam Dhale
|Geo TV
|Dil Hai ke Diya Hai
|Zaviyaar Ahmed
|Geo TV
|Kaghaz Kay Phool
|PTV
|Mutthi Bhar Aasman
|ARY Digital
|Taqdeer
|PTV
|2004
|Ana
|Geo TV
|2005
|Safaid Posh
|Geo TV
|Mehndi Waale Haath
|Akbar
|Geo TV
|2006
|Chashmaan
|Shahgul
|PTV
|Banjar
|Geo TV
|Barson Baad
|PTV
|2009
|Saiqa
|Hum TV
|Koonj
|Geo TV
|Kaahe ko Biyahe Badais
|Salman Ali Awan
|Geo TV
|Dil Dard Dhuwaan
|ARY Digital
|2010
|Vasl
|Hum TV
|Dastaan
|Saleem
|Hum TV
|Parsa
|David Agarwal
|Hum TV
|2011
|Pani Jaisa Piyar
|Saad
|Hum TV
|Takkay ki Ayegi Baraat
|Azar
|Geo TV
|Love, Life aur Lahore
|APlus
|Neeyat
|Ismail
|ARY Digital
|Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay
|Ahmed
|ARY Digital
|2012
|Bilqees Kaur
|Sultan
|Hum TV
|Meri Ladli
|Tabraiz
|ARY Digital
|Mahi Aye Ga
|Akhtar Jan
|Hum TV
|2013
|Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi
|Meerab
|Hum TV
|2013
|Heer Ranjha
|Ranjha
|aired on PTV Home
|2013
|Mirat Ul Uroos
|Hashim
|Geo TV
|2013
|Khoya Khoya Chand
|Arif
|Hum TV
|2013
|Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai
|Arham
|Hum TV
Ahsan Khan Reality Shows
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|2011
|O Maa
|A Mother’s Day special; Geo TV
|2011-2012
|Hayya Allal Falah
|Host
|Religious Quiz Show on Hum TV
|2013
|Madventures – Ary Digital
|Host
|ARY Digital
Ahsan Khan Personal Life
Ahsan Khan belongs to a Muslim family. He has an identical twin brothers, two elder sisters and an older brother. He is married and father of a girl Sukaina and boy Akbar Khan.
Let’s have a look on Beautiful images of Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan:-
