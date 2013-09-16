Home » Celebrities » Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan Pics & Biography

Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan Pics & Biography

September 16, 2013

Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan is known for his versatility, attractive looks & dashing personality. This star has worked in many drama serials on different channels with different roles. Ahsan Khan is also a host. He has performed on award ceremonies and he is popular for his dance. He has also open his clothing line outlet with his wife in Lahore.

Ahsan Khan Early Life

Ahsan Khan’s birth place is London. He was born on October 9,1981 in UK. Most of his childhood passed away in travelling from England to Pakistan and Pakistan to England. But he got the master degree from Govt. College University, Lahore in English Literature. Then he engaged in Fashion & Acting Industry.

Ahsan Khan Pictures

Ahsan Khan Career

Ahsan Khan started his career with a movie “Nikkah” in 1998. Along with the movie Ahsan was working in a drama serial “Hans ki Chal” for PTV. In the first year of his career he gave the blockbuster movie “Nikkah” but drama became flop. In the same year he did another hit movie “Ghar kab Aao Gay”. First time Indian Singer were introduced in Pakistani Movie. Both movies got many awards. The reputation Ahsan Khan got after these two movies was in. He offered many projects but he preferred acting in television more than film. Since then he has appeared in many drama serials & soaps. Check below here the breakdown of Ahsan Khan Filmography:-

Films
Year Title Language Additional Notes
1998 Nikah Urdu Platinum Jubilee Award for Best Actor
2000 Ghar Kab Aao Gay Urdu Platinum Jubilee Award for Best Actor
2013 Dil Mera Dharkan Teri Urdu Remake of 1968 film Dil Mera Dharkan Teri (1968 film)
2013 Ishq Khuda Urdu
2013 Deepti Naval’s Next Hindi Bollywood film

Ahsan Khan Dramas Detail

Year Title Role Notes
Zindagi PTV
Saat Sur Rishtoon Ke PTV
Chingaarian PTV
Duniya Daari PTV
Sharbati PTV
Gharoor PTV
Din Dhale PTV
Tapish PTV
Shaam Dhale Geo TV
Dil Hai ke Diya Hai Zaviyaar Ahmed Geo TV
Kaghaz Kay Phool PTV
Mutthi Bhar Aasman ARY Digital
Taqdeer PTV
2004 Ana Geo TV
2005 Safaid Posh Geo TV
Mehndi Waale Haath Akbar Geo TV
2006 Chashmaan Shahgul PTV
Banjar Geo TV
Barson Baad PTV
2009 Saiqa Hum TV
Koonj Geo TV
Kaahe ko Biyahe Badais Salman Ali Awan Geo TV
Dil Dard Dhuwaan ARY Digital
2010 Vasl Hum TV
Dastaan Saleem Hum TV
Parsa David Agarwal Hum TV
2011 Pani Jaisa Piyar Saad Hum TV
Takkay ki Ayegi Baraat Azar Geo TV
Love, Life aur Lahore APlus
Neeyat Ismail ARY Digital
Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay Ahmed ARY Digital
2012 Bilqees Kaur Sultan Hum TV
Meri Ladli Tabraiz ARY Digital
Mahi Aye Ga Akhtar Jan Hum TV
2013 Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi Meerab Hum TV
2013 Heer Ranjha Ranjha aired on PTV Home
2013 Mirat Ul Uroos Hashim Geo TV
2013 Khoya Khoya Chand Arif Hum TV
2013 Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai Arham Hum TV

Ahsan Khan Reality Shows

Year Title Role Notes
2011 O Maa A Mother’s Day special; Geo TV
2011-2012 Hayya Allal Falah Host Religious Quiz Show on Hum TV
2013 Madventures – Ary Digital Host ARY Digital

Ahsan Khan Personal Life

Ahsan Khan belongs to a Muslim family. He has an identical twin brothers, two elder sisters and an older brother. He is married and father of a girl Sukaina and boy Akbar Khan.

Let’s have a look on Beautiful images of Pakistani Actor Ahsan Khan:-

