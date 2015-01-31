Pakistani Actress Hareem Farooq Dramas, Pics & Biography

Hareem Farooq is one of the rising star and a known leading actress in Pakistani Film Industry. She was born in the capital city of Pakistan and brought up in a shining city of Karachi. She got her basic schooling from Karachi Grammar School and then graduation from the known University of Karachi. She is now actress and model from profession. She started her career in the year 2007 and got good reputation in the entertainment field. His cousin is known singer and musician Abdullah Qureshi.

Professional Career

Hareem is now a well known model, television actress and film star. She tookher start from the theater plays and the famousy plays in which Hareem worked are Angan Terha and Pawanay 14 August. She was nominated for the best actress award in ARY Film Awards for her film Siyaah in 2013. Later she works in the various drama serials such as Mausam from Hum TV and the co stars were Yumna Zaidi and Ahsan Khan. She worked for the theater plays in 2013from which she earns good name. She appears in the drama serial Mausam on Hum tv in 2014. Later she worked in the plaqy Mere Humdum Mere Dost on Urdu 1 channel which was also launched in 2014. Now ongoing play of Hareem Farooq is Dusri Biwi on Ary Digital. The next play which should be soon caught on TV is Dayar e Dil and the shooting is going on. She has a name in the top models and got more famous after been nominated for best actress for the horror movie Siyaah. She is been found on many magazines front page, cover pages and photo shoot as well because of her popularity.

Hareem Farooq Dramas

Year Drama/Play Role Channel 2013 Aangan Terha Rabia Theater Version 2013 Pawnay 14 August Kiran Theater Play 2014 Mausam Saman Hum TV 2014 Mere Humdum Mere Dost Sajeela Urdu 1 2014-Present Dusri Bivi Ayesha ARY Digital 2015 Dayar-e-Dil TBA Upcoming

Movies

Year Film Notes 2013 Siyaah Nominated: ARY Film Award for Best Actress

Though she is a rising actress and has got name in the leading star with in no time because of her motivation with work. She is stylish good looking face with attractive look which is a supportive term for Hareem Farooq.