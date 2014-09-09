Pakistan’s film industry: New artists, stories & filmmakers

If you ask question to anyone Pakistani people related to Lollywood film industry, then definitely mostly people do not know about this. But Pakistani showbiz industry going to high bliss. But the revival of Pakistan’s film industry has been started with the engagement of new artists, new filmmakers with new and unique stories.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker since the new work in this field appear. In 2012, when Oscar Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy received the award, she named it for the women of Pakistan who want change in the country. In his press conference after returning to Pakistan, Chinoy said that she hopes now many Oscar awards will come in Pakistan.

The soon to be released movie ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ social behavior reflects the same look. The film’s young director Nabeel Qureshi told exclusively, obviously some are red lines, which can not speak as to the subject of religion is not easy here. However, we direct the viewer to somehow try to take it.

Comparison of the Indian and Pakistani films, he said that mostly Indian films are in the one track or template, which is usually the subject of love, but we are immensely interesting topics. Our society is full of issues and we are now one of the topics covered are bringing to the screen.

Despite strong demand for Bollywood films in Pakistan. Pakistani experts say that the future of movies is quite bright. Observers say that the creative journey unabated, then the time is not far when Pakistan will take to the high international quality movies and inspirational filmmaker Oscar because they reflect the themes and the best will appear.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is the fact that some young filmmakers in Pakistan covering innovative topics are bringing to the screen. Lollywood movies like the one I had the mark of the Pakistani film look at the few cinemas, now appear to be attracted to these new movies. The films critical social problems in the country, well, being.

In 2012, it was the first time in Oscar’s 84-year history that the award was a Pakistani filmmaker. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s film Saving interfaces which atrocities against women and honor women who were subject to acid attacks, due to its unique choice of subject. So why does the new issues that many filmmakers are making films. I love action movies or not the subject. In these films, the attitudes and beliefs of society, an individual question can be seen.

They say that sometimes the situation and the risks that helps to develop creativity, because the artists yourself so hard metaphors is presented wrapped in dust and other matter that the leaves on the viewer understand itself and indirect meanings out. It recently in Pakistan, speaking ‘and’ live off ‘ as films appeared, which has been the subject of social problems interesting way.