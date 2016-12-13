This Photo of the Royal Family in Ugly Christmas Sweaters Is Everything

The royal family is on high spirit about the preparation and celebration of Christmas. As everybody is excited regarding Christmas but royal family’s spirit is shown in pictures. Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other family members are keenly interested in the celebration of Christmas.

Royal family members are in the ugly Christmas sweaters, as exposed by Madame Tussauds London. These sweaters are very joyful but quite cheap and nasty. These sweaters are embroided with an image of corgi dogs. Corgi dog is one of the Queen’s beloved dogs.

Madame Tussauds London is a Museum in which replicas of historic icons and famous celebrities are kept in themed galleries. As life-size wax replicas of royal family is looking funny in strange sweaters. Lovely faces of Prince George and Princess and Charlotte are missing from the scene.

Royal family gave permission to Madame Tussauds London to design and dress their figures. All this is done for a charitable purpose “Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day” which is going to be held on 16 December.