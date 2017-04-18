Rita Ora Street Style Pics, Biography & Career

Rita Ora is a British singer and actress, born in 1990. She gave several hit albums in her career and featured in many films, including ‘Black Widow’. Rita started her career as a singer later on she tried to check her acting skills and that too turned out to be one of her amazing skills. She doesn’t consider herself as a religious person but she said that she is more like a religious feminist. Rita Ora dated Calvin Harris and Richard Hilfiger and now she is dating Travis Barker. She also hosted many shows and acted as judge for many famous and high-ranked shows. When it comes to street fashion, Rita Ora Street style pics are amazing.

Rita Ora was born in 26 November 1990, in Yugoslavia, at Albanian Parents. Her father holds a pub and is an economist by profession, while her mother is psychiatrist. She was named after the actress Rita Hayworth and her father added ‘Ora’ as her family surname to make it easy to pronounce. The family left their native country for political reason and settled in London, when Rita was just 1 year old.

Ora started singing in 2007, at open mic session and she used to perform at her father’s pub before she appeared in Craig David’s tittle track ‘Awkward’. After that she gave number of hit albums including ‘Ora’. She also gave super hit one to one songs like ‘How do we party’, ‘RIP’, and ‘How right now’ etc. Ora also appeared in British TV season ‘The Briefs’, a British movie, ‘Spivs’, ‘Electronic Arts’. ‘Fast n Furious’, and ‘The sims’ etc.

In 2013, Rita Ora was seen with the writer, Calvin Harris and the couple stayed together for a year before they broke-up. After Harris, Rita began to date Richard Hilfiger, again after one year the couple broke up and it is said by the entertainment industry people that Rita Ora is seen together with Travis Barker, a California based drummer, musician, song writer and a producer. Let’s see how long this relationship is going to last.

Rita Ora Street Style Pics