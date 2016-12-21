Selena Gomez’s New Haircut Will Make You Want to Go Short

Selena Gomez’s is a fabulous American actress and singer. She is associated with Hollywood Industry since her childhood. First time she appeared as a child in the series Barney & Friends. After that Selena Gomez worked in various films and shows. In the following years she had musical collaboration and she had her own production company in 2008. She is a successful actress and singer and has a great fan following.

This star has new resolutions for the New Year, as everybody has some aims for New Year. Selena Gomez is going to start New Year with her new hair style. She has much shorter haircut few weeks ago.

Musician and designer Justin Tranter posted a picture of Selena Gomez. In this picture she is applying eyeliner on her eyes in a beautiful atmosphere of candlelight dinner. Recently Selena Gomez has attended American Music Awards in which she has a fairly long low pony. We cannot say with surety whether it was real or extensions.

Haircut is simple but drastic we have ever seen since this singer debuted in Industry. As people followed celebrities so be careful adopting such haircut. If we say that her new style is not attractive then it is not wrong.