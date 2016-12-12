Celebrities are never safe from their fans, photographers and media people. They always had to appear presentable because no one knows where they could have asked for pictures or even sometimes people don’t ask for the pictures, they just captures the embarrassing ones and that too goes viral. A lot of celebs runs from the situation but there are certain celebs, who are too ‘selfie-obsessed’ that they don’t ask anyone to take their pictures but they keep on capturing for them. And I am going to reveal most selfie-obsessed celebrities on Instagram. To our amazement Kim Kardashian is not number 1, and I am not revealing who is. So you have to take a look at it, starting from 10 to 1, here are top 10 selfie addict celebs list for you.

Top 10 Selfie Addict Celebs List

10- Justin Bieber- over 1,000 posts to date

Justin Bieber is a teen popstar, very popular among teenagers but also had to face quite a lot controversies at this young age already but still he is not afraid to share his shirt-less picture with his fans. The star’s Instagram account shows that how much obsessed he is with his pecks. Good going Bieber.

9- Kendall Jenner – 2,072 posts to date:

Kendall Jenner, younger sister of Kim Kardashian is going pretty far from her sister in modelling career, as she is nominated as the best international model of the year 2016. Though she had walked for a lot designers and brands and had a lot of pictures of her from thousands of shoots but still she is an insta-queen with 2072 posts till now.

8- Cara Delevingne – Over 2,266 posts to date:

What is the point of being a supermodel and an amazing star if you aren’t sharing your every moment with your fans? That’s what Cara thinks. So she captures a selfie at every moment and shares it on Instagram with her pals.

7- Kim Kardashian – 2,277 posts to date:

How can be forget this hot chick. But the strange thing is Kim is no more an insta-queen but she ranks in number 7 among all 10 super active celebrities on Instagram. Kim managed to post more than 2277 pictures till now and more to come.

6- Nicki Minaj – Over 2,279 posts to date:

Nicki Minaj has great personality with a lot of amazing outfits. And with this combination who doesn’t want to show her fans that how beautiful she is? So she ranked number 6 in posting her selfies in Instagram.

5- Khloe Kardashian – 2,319 posts to date:

Again Kardashian sister! Who is a biggest Instagram addictive? Much like her other sisters, she is also the hottest insta user, who didn’t just post her own selfies but the pictures of quotes, her outfits’ gifts and what not. Good going Kardashians.

4- Rihanna – 2,787 posts to date:

When Rihanna is not busy in performing on the stage or making her albums or concerts, then we know where you will get her. Instagram off course. She is number 4 insta-queen with 2787 posts till now.

3- Paris Hilton – 3,806 posts to date:

This is not a surprise if we say Paris Hilton ranked number 3 in taking her pictures and posting on Instagram.

2- P Diddy – 5,286 posts to date:

I was pretty much surprised when I saw this. But being a businessman this is quite a smart move. P Diddy uses his social media accounts for his business promotions and that’s how he ranked 2nd in the list of 10.

1-Snoop Dogg – 12,761 posts to date:

And here have our number 1 Instagram user among these 10 celebs. Snoop Dogg is the most selfie obsessed celebrity with more than 4.5 million followers and more than 12000 posts till now, which are increasing day by day.