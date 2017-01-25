The Weeknd’s most recent single called “Party Monster” mentions a Selena. But it stays unclear which Selena is he referring to?

As soon as the pictures of the recent couple surfaced the internet, their fans came up with the theory that the Selena mentioned in “Party Monster” may very well be our Selena Gomez. It only makes sense that The Weeknd would write about his girlfriend. Earlier today, we discussed the couple out on roads of Santa Monica, but it has been said that this wasn’t the first date.

In fact, the couple had been together for a while and it will make total sense that Abel would write about the girl of his dreams. It has been reported that Abel is total head over heels for her.

The Weeknd Wrote a song about Selena Gomez

The singer takes out to write “ass like Selena” in his most recent song. We wonder how Bella Hadid reacted to it? She didn’t take the pictures really well and took out her anger by unfollowing Selena Gomez.

Stay tuned to find out more about the hot couple and all the eyes that are on them. Anticpitaing a song from Selena about Abel is what we are doing at the moment.

Selena Gomez is an American actress and singer who recently is involved with Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend Weeknd. She made appearance at the American Music Awards 2016. There she was nominated for Artist of the Year award. She also awarded Most Favorite Pop / Rock Female Artist of the year.

I personally do hope and wish the couple best of luck with their relationship.